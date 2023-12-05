Pair of earthquakes near Ocotillo rattle Imperial and San Diego counties

A pair of earthquakes rattled parts of Imperial and San Diego counties Tuesday night.

The two quakes, with preliminary magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.7 respectively, struck within 20 minutes of each other about 7 miles east of Ocotillo in western Imperial County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A lakeside resident reported feeling weak shaking, according to the USGS. Ocotillo residents, some people west of the epicenter near El Centro, and even some south of the border in Mexicali, Mexico, also reported weak shaking, the USGS said.

No damage has been reported.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.