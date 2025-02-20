Paint spill closes freeway on-ramp from 1-5 to I-8 for more than 24 hours

A major clean-up operation has closed a connector ramp between two major San Diego freeways for more than 24 hours.

About 20 cans of paint were spilled across the ramp between southbound Interstate 5 and eastbound I-8 near Old Town in San Diego around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to SigAlert. Nearly 24 hours later, the ramp was still closed.

Caltrans San Diego said the ramp was expected to remain closed until about noon for clean-up efforts. Traffic was being diverted to Rosecrans and Caltrans signs urge drivers to use eastbound SR-52 instead.

The incident did not appear to be causing major delays in the area. NBC 7 has traffic conditions here.

