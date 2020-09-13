Padres Win Streak Reaches 7 After Doubleheader Sweep of Giants

The Padres and Giants had to take a couple of days off after San Francisco outfielder and Poway High School alum Alex Dickerson received a false positive COVID-19 test. Thankfully, everyone is OK.

When they got back on the field for a doubleheader on Sunday at Petco Park the Friars didn't miss a beat.

San Diego swept the double dip , 6-0 and 3-1 (both games were just seven innings), to win their 7th straight game and all but end San Francisco's chances of catching them for the 2nd automatic playoff spot in the National League West. In fact, the Padres have a chance to move up instead of down (but more on that in a minute).

In the first game Mike Clevinger showed us why the Padres gave up a bunch of assets to land him from Cleveland at the trade deadline. Clevinger tossed a shutout, striking out seven and allowing just two hits. He had plenty of offense to work with but not the way the Padres usually provide it.

San Diego is among the league leaders in home runs but instead of big blows this was more like death by paper cuts. The Padres had eight hits, six singles and two doubles, and five of them came with two outs. In the second game they got another one on a Manny Machado RBI single. The Padres lead the league in 2-out RBI, something this offense has not exactly been known for in recent years.

"We have some guys ... maybe they've been one dimensional or two dimensional in the past but they've worked on a part of their game that they've had," says Padres manager Jayce Tingler. "They've done a great job of being unselfish and working to get barrel to ball and decision making and keeping the line moving."

There was one long ball. Wil Myers hit a solo shot in game 2 that at the time tied it 1-1. The Padres pitching staff allowed just one run in 14 innings in the sweep, their 30th and 31st wins of the year. That means they have secured their first winning record since 2010. Now they look for their first playoff berth since 2006.

The Padres are 2.5 games behind the 1st place Dodgers. If the Friars ... and this is an extremely tall order against a club as good as L.A. ... sweep they will take over 1st place in the West and the best record in the National League.

