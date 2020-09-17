Padres vs. Mariners Series Moved From Seattle to San Diego

The 2020 September schedule for the Padres was already travel-friendly. Their only trip outside the state of California was supposed to be this weekend in Seattle.

Now they don’t even have to make that flight.

Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest have made the air quality bad enough for Major League Baseball to move the 3-game weekend series between the Mariners and Padres from T-Mobile Park down to Petco Park. The Padres will be the road team for all three games in their own ballpark.

Friday night’s game will start at 6:40 pm while Saturday’s first pitch is set for 6:10 pm and Sunday’s afternoon finale gets underway at 1:10 pm. Seattle had already moved some home games against the Giants to San Francisco this week.

With a 2-game set at home against the Angels scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday the Padres will get to spend an astonishing 17 straight days in their own city in the heart of a pennant race. This development also gives the Padres the chance to have a celebration on their home turf.

San Diego’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot is just three so they have a chance to secure a post-season berth for the first time since 2006 this weekend in their own city instead of Seattle.

Their final four games of the year will be in San Francisco, where they’ll play a doubleheader on Friday (being the home team for one game) then the last two games of the regular season on Saturday and Sunday.

