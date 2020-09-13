Padres to Face Giants in Doubleheader Following False Positive COVID-19 Test

It’s time to play ball!

The San Diego Padres will face off against the San Francisco Giants in a doubleheader Sunday after two games were postponed due to a presumptive positive COVID-19 case in the Bay Area organization that was later determined to be false.

Major League Baseball announced that after reviewing all positive cases on an individual basis with the MLB-MLBPA Joint Committee and medical staff from both teams, the league made its decision.

“Following a careful review of all of the details presented in the particular case regarding a San Francisco Giants player that led to the postponements of their road games in San Diego on Friday and Saturday, the committee has determined that the presumptive positive case did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel,” MLB said in a statement.

After the case was identified, MLB conducted contact tracing and testing on members of both teams in hopes of getting them back in the game.

The doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. at Petco Park.