Padres Super Fan Talks About Life-Long Fandom, Significance of Playoff Run

It’s been so long, 16 years to be exact, since the Padres hosted a playoff game at Petco Park. One superfan has been waiting for this moment even longer.

Loyal, faithful, energetic — those are just a few words Jay Jeffcoat uses to describe what it means to be a Padres fan. He would know. He’s been a fan since 1969.

NBC7 first met Jay back in April, one day before the Padres’ home opener. A lot has changed since then, but his love for this team has remained.

“There’ve been some tough years, you just believe in your team,” Jeffcoat said.

Now the Padres are gearing up for game three against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park.

“The fans of the Padres, for one thing, will be what pulls them through the next two nights,” Jeffcoat said

His fandom is sure to be a good luck charm. From the jersey on his back to the shoes on his feet. Oh, and the room filled with memorabilia dedicated to the team. It doesn’t stop there. His dog is even named Buddy, after Bud Black.

Even his condo overlooks the stadium, but he can beat that view with his season tickets, which he’s had for 37 years and counting. It’s how he’ll be watching games three and four this weekend.

“Been to every playoff game, all-star game, you name it. The World Series, everything that’s ever been at Jack Murphy Stadium, and of course, Petco,” Jeffcoat said.

These next two home games are no exception.

”It could bring emotion to talk about that,” Jeffcoat said.

On the eve of game 3, Jay is holding on to what it means to be a Padres fan, despite the direction the season takes.

“To appreciate the very best in all of our players no matter how rough their season is,” Jeffcoat said. “There’s always potential, like right now, for everything to turn on for the October playoffs.”

On the flip side, businesses are gearing up for the thousands of fans from both teams that will be in attendance.

Anna Disipio, the bar manager of the Blind Burrow, is just one of many who loves baseball in October.

Now that the playoff games are back at Petco, that means more of a bump up in business.

“We ordered probably about 10 times more beer and liquor than we would on a normal weekend,” Disipio said. “We are expecting, just the busiest days of the year.”

This time of the year in years past, the city says goodbye to baseball until spring But not this year.

”Not only is there so much team spirit, it’s just plain old fun,” Disipio said.

Preparing for that fun means upping restaurant staff, putting in extra food orders, and of course, making sure anyone who doesn’t go to the game gets to watch it from the bar. That’s exactly what Clem Martineau, general manager of Union Kitchen and Tap, is doing.

“To make it an event, you know. You know, making sure all our TVs work and everything is in good condition, and just see what happens. I mean, everyone is really excited, everyone can’t wait to see.”