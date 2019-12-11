Padres Still Quiet at Winter Meetings

On Day 3 at the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings the Padres have been mentioned in a lot of rumors.

San Diego has been tied to Royals All-Star infielder Whit Merrifield, Pirates All-Star outfielder Starling Marte, and Giants All-Star pitcher Madison Bumgarner.

But when Padres general Manager A.J. Preller met with the media on Wednesday evening his report was there is nothing to report.

“No activity on terms of trades or free agency,” said Preller on Wednesday night in Downtown San Diego. “Not right now but we’re getting an idea of what some possible next steps are for us.”

This is often what transpires at the annual baseball-palooza called the Winter Meetings. Groundwork is laid for signings and trades that happen days, if not weeks or months, later.

Before the meetings landed in town the Friars had already started reshaping the roster, swinging trades for the likes of outfielders Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham and pitcher Zach Davies, as well as signing free agent lefty Drew Pomeranz.

That might be enough to contend. But it also might not.

“We feel good about the group we have here. We think we have depth and quality,” said Preller. “But again I think the roster is a work in progress. We’ll see how the next few weeks play out.”

Thursday will feature the Rule 5 Draft and then for the most part everyone in the baseball world heads back out of town. But that does not mean they stop talking.