Padres Still Can't Find Offense in San Francisco

I believe it's safe to say the Padres are just fine with not seeing Kevin Gausman again for a while. In fact, if he was traded to another league (in another country, just to be safe), that would be great.

Gausman continued to baffle San Diego hitters on Saturday afternoon at Oracle Park in San Francisco, tossing 6.0 innings of 1-run ball in a 7-1 Giants win.

Gausman punched out seven Padres and only allowed three hits, all of them singles. In three starts against the Padres in 2021 Gausman has thrown 19.0 innings and allowed three runs with 18 strikeouts.

The only run they scored came in the 5th inning, which was also the only inning they put more than one baserunner on against Gausman. Jake Cronenworth singled, went to 3rd base on a bad throw by Giants catcher Curt Casali, and scored on a groundout by Austin Nola. Other than that is a bunch of goose eggs against Gausman.

The good news is, these teams don't meet again until September 13, so the Friars don't have to think about that guy for a good, long while.

Joe Musgrove started for the Friars and really had just one rough spot. In the 2nd inning he gave up a pair of hits then left a cut fastball out over the plate and Brandon Crawford drove it out of the ballpark for a 3-0 Giants lead. Musgrove also allowed a solo homer to Brandon Belt in the 5th inning but that was a good pitch that Belt somehow hit off his shoetops and over the right field wall.

Joe finished with seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings and didn't walk anyone, a welcome change from Blake Snell's 6-free pass outing on Friday night.

The Giants got another run in the 6th off Tim Hill then Austin Slater ripped a 2-run homer to center off Nabil Crismatt in the 8th to cap the scoring for the day. San Francisco now leads the Padres by 2.5 games in the National League West.

And if all that isn't bad enough, before the game the Padres got more bad news on the injury front. Reliever Keone Kela was placed on the 10-day Injured List with right forearm tightness. Miguel Diaz is back with the big club to take his place.

