Padres stars shine, snap six game losing skid

On Friday night the Padres lost a lead three times to the Reds in an extra-inning walkoff loss that ran their season-long losing streak to six games. Manager Bob Melvin said they have to try and just win one game to get back on track because thinking about going on a long run to save a season that's on the brink of derailing is not going to help anything.

The message, at least for one day, came across loud and clear.

The Padres whipped the Reds 12-5 on Saturday afternoon, just the kind of win they needed to bounce back from the devastation of the previous week. Manny Machado hit a pair of home runs, Juan Soto launched a 3-run bomb, and Fernando Tatis Jr. had two hits and 3 RBI to pace the offense that truly can be among the game's best when the superstars are playing up to their capabilities.

On the mound, Michael Wacha was back in the rotation after missing his last start with shoulder fatigue. It looks like the problem is, indeed, behind him. Wacha tossed 5.0 innings of 1-run ball with four strikeouts, dropping his season ERA to 2.84 and putting the veteran righty squarely in the All-Star Game conversation.

The Padres can win a series on Sunday afternoon but they aren't sure who their starting pitcher will be. Yu Darvish is dealing with the flu and might not be available. They called up Pedro Avila from Triple-A El Paso as a backup plan.

