Padres Slump Continues in What Might Be Their Worst Loss of the Season

The Reds and Padres started at 5:10 in Cincinnati, not exactly your traditional time for a first pitch. The reason is Taylor Swift had a show Friday night just down the street and the Reds wanted to alleviate downtown traffic.

So, of course, the game went to extra innings BECAUSE THE PADRES CANNOT MAKE ANYTHING EASY FOR ANYONE IN 2023.

All the bonus baseball did was prolong the agony in the Friars' worst stretch of the season. The Padres lost leads of 1-0, 4-2, and 5-4 then watched Spencer Steer launch a 2-run walkoff homer in the 11th inning of a 7-5 loss at Great American Ballpark that ran San Diego's losing streak to six games.

Seth Lugo got the start for the Friars and was really, really good. He struck out six in 6.0 innings and didn't allow an earned run. But, Cincy did get a run off him because the Padres usually stellar defense had a costly lapse. Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the 6th inning to give Lugo a 1-0 lead., It looked like he'd be in line for a win when Elly De La Cruz lofted a fly ball to left-centerfield. Grisham, a 2-time Gold Glove winner, was tracking it and calling the ball.

Juan Soto, who should have been running the opposite direction when Grisham said he had it, didn't give way until the last second. Grisham missed the ball trying to avoid a collision and somehow he got the error. Instead of the inning being over Jake Fraley got a chance to hit. He drove home De La Cruz with a single to tie it 1-1. In the 7th inning Tyler Stephenson hit a solo homer off Brent Honeywell and it looked like the Padres would fold again.

To their credit, their offense found an answer. Matt Carpenter hit a sacrifice fly in the 9th to tie it 2-2 and send things to extra innings, a realm where San Diego has not won a single game this year.

That looked like it would change when Fernando Tatis Jr. lined a single to score Rougned Odor and Soto doubled in Tatis Jr. to make it 4-2. That should have been enough. It wasn't. With Josh Hader unavailable after striking out the side in the 9th to send the game to extras, Ray Kerr came on for the save. He got two outs then served up a 2-run bomb to Matt McLain to straightaway centerfield to tie it 4-4 and force an 11th inning.

Gary Sanchez put the Friars on top again with an RBI single to make it 5-4. Again, the lack of bullpen depth cost the Friars. Drew Carlton immediately surrendered a double to De La Cruz to tie it 5-5. He got the next two outs and had Steer down 1-2. Like what has seemingly happened all season, the Padres came up one pitch short. Steer ripped a fastball over the heart of the plate deep into the left field seats, the latest gut punch in a year full of them.

Michael Wacha is the latest to try and end this miserable string when he gets the ball on Saturday afternoon against Reds lefty Brandon Williamson.

