San Diego Padres slide by Pittsburgh Pirates at sold-out Petco Park

The Padres had an off day at home on Thursday, affording the players the luxury of getting in a few fun activities. Infielder Luis Arraez knew exactly what he'd do to fill the free time.

"Fishing. I go fishing," says Arraez. "I forget everything. I don't think about anything. I just go distract my mind and catch some fish."

Arraez got into a solid yellowtail bite, then came to Petco Park and helped the Padres reel in a 3-2 win over the Pirates to start a wicked stretch of 26 games in 27 days.

Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta got off to a terrific start, at one point striking out six consecutive Pirates hitters. But, his offense was slow to get him any run support. San Diego broke through in the 4th inning when Jackson Merrill hit a grounder to the left side. Manny Machado was on 2nd base and expertly used his body to shield Isaiah Kiner-Falefa. By the time the shortstop saw the ball it was too late.

Kiner-Falefa had the ball glance off his glove and into shallow left field, allowing Machado to score on what was ruled an RBI single that put the Friars on top 1-0.

Pivetta finally flinched in the 6th inning, surrendering two runs on four Pittsburgh singles that gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead. But, he was not going to be saddled with a tough-luck loss.

Starter Mitch Keller walked Fernando Tatis Jr. to lead off the bottom of the 6th and the free pass would be his undoing. Arraez followed with a double down the left field line to bring home Tatis Jr., who was running on the pitch and scored without a throw. Arraez drove in the tying run then dove home with the winning run.

With the infield in, Merrill hit a grounder to Adam Frazier at 2nd base. Arraez got a good jump and beat the off-target throw to put the Padres on top 3-2 and the bullpen made it stand up despite some late-inning drama.

Jason Adam got the first two outs of the 8th inning then allowed a double and issued two walks to load the bases, prompting manager Mike Shildt to bring in closer Robert Suarez for four-out save. The first one was a bit of a gift.

On a 3-2 pitch catcher Henry Davis was called out on what sure looked like a pitch below the strike zone. Pirates manager Don Kelly voiced his displeasure to umpire Edwin Jimenez, earning himself an ejection. Suarez locked down the save with a perfect 9th inning, sending the vast majority of the 42,579 fans in the East Village home happy.

San Diego can win the series on Saturday night when Dylan Cease takes the mound against Bailey Falter.