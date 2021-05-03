Padres Set Minor League Rosters

In 2020, Major League Baseball got in 60 games plus a full postseason. Minor League Baseball, however, had to sit out the whole year.
Teams were able to keep a couple dozen of their top prospects around at "alternate training sites" but most players in the lower levels (thing Double A and below) basically missed an entire year of professional ball.
Over the winter MLB reorganized the minor league system, cutting several franchises so each big league club has just four affiliates instead of five or, in some cases like the Padres, six to seven.
It was a long and stressful road but this week, the wait finally ends.
All 120 minor league affiliates get going, starting on Tuesday, May 4. The four teams in the Padres organization are familiar to the Friar Faithful. El Paso hosts the Triple A club. After a year in Amarillo, the Padres moved their Double A setup back to San Antonio and at the A-ball level there's been a switch. Fort Wayne is now the High-A team while Lake Elsinore becomes the Low-A club.
On Monday the Padres set the Opening Day rosters for each affiliate. As expected MacKenzie Gore, the top pitching prospect in baseball, is set to open up at El Paso for his first start at the Triple A level. The full list of each team is right here:
El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A)
Pitchers (14)
Daniel Camarena
Nabil Crismatt
MacKenzie Gore (#1 Padres Prospect))
Jordan Guerrero
Chase Johnson
Brett Kennedy
Nick Kuzia (Taxi Squad)
Parker Markel
Kyle McGrath
Evan Miller
James Norwood
Jesse Scholtens
Mason Thompson (#11 Padres Prospect)
Steven Wilson (#17 Padres Prospect)
Catchers (4)
Luis Campusano (#3 Padres Prospect)
Michael Cantu
Tyler Malone (Taxi Squad)
Webster Rivas
Infielders (6)
Ivan Castillo
Pedro Florimon
Gosuke Katoh
Patrick Kivleham
Tucupita Marcano (#6 Padres Prospect)
Nick Tanielu
Outfielders (3)
John Andreoli
Brian O'Grady
Ben Ruta
San Antonio Missions (Double A)
Pitchers (15)
Pedro Avila
Carlos Belen
Caleb Boushley
Tom Cosgrove
Mason Fox (#22 Padres Prospect)
Henry Henry
Osvaldo Hernandez (#29 Padres Prospect)
Jerry Keel
Reiss Knehr (#13 Padres Prospect)
Aaron Leasher
Adrian Martinez
Jose Quezada
James Reeves
Fred Schlichtholz
Sam Williams
Catchers (3)
Juan Fernandez
Kyle Overstreet
Chandler Seagle
Infielders (6)
CJ Abrams (#2 Padres Prospect)
Matt Batten
Chris Givin
Taylor Kohlwey
Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres Prospect)
Brad Zunica
Outfielders (4)
Jose Azocar
Robbie Podorsky
Esteury Ruiz
Jack Suwinski
Fort Wayne Tincaps (High-A)
Pitchers (15)
Edwuin Bencomo
Ethan Elliott
Anderson Espinoza (#12 Padres Prospect)
Mason Feole (#28 Padres Prospect)
Sam Keating
Brandon Komar
Carter Loewen
Moises Lugo
Edgar Martinez
Felix Minjarez
Gabe Mosser
Austin Smith
Wen-Hua Sung
Cody Tyler
Matt Waldron
Catchers (3)
Jonny Homza
Adam Kerner
Yorman Rodriguez
Infielders (6)
Luis Almanzar
Olivier Basabe
Reinaldo Ilarraza
Justin Lopez
Kelvin Melean
Ethan Skender
Outfielders (5)
Michael Curry
Juwan Harris
Tirso Ornelas (#20 Padres Prospect)
Agustin Ruiz
Dwanya Williams-Sutton
Lake Elsinore Storm (Low-A)
Pitchers (17)
Jose Garcia
Jose Geraldo
Carlos Guarate (#30 Padres Prospect)
Connor Lehmann
Jesus Lugo
Dwayne Matos
Michel Miliano
Gabe Morales
Dulio Ochoa
Ramon Perez
Jason Reynolds
Miguel Rondon
Fernando Sanchez
Levi Thomas
Nick Thwaits
Noel Vela
Chase Walter
Catchers (3)
Alison Quintero
Brandon Valenzuela (#26 Padres Prospect)
Gilberto Vizcarra
Infielders (6)
Kevin Alarcon
Euribiel Angeles
Jordy Barley
Jarryd Dale
Zach Mathis
Ripken Reyes
Outfielders (4)
Joshua Mears (#10 Padres Prospect)
Robert Hassell III (#4 Padres Prospect)
Zack Stronach
Matt Acosta
