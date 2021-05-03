Padres Set Minor League Rosters

In 2020, Major League Baseball got in 60 games plus a full postseason. Minor League Baseball, however, had to sit out the whole year.

Teams were able to keep a couple dozen of their top prospects around at "alternate training sites" but most players in the lower levels (thing Double A and below) basically missed an entire year of professional ball.

Over the winter MLB reorganized the minor league system, cutting several franchises so each big league club has just four affiliates instead of five or, in some cases like the Padres, six to seven.

It was a long and stressful road but this week, the wait finally ends.

All 120 minor league affiliates get going, starting on Tuesday, May 4. The four teams in the Padres organization are familiar to the Friar Faithful. El Paso hosts the Triple A club. After a year in Amarillo, the Padres moved their Double A setup back to San Antonio and at the A-ball level there's been a switch. Fort Wayne is now the High-A team while Lake Elsinore becomes the Low-A club.

On Monday the Padres set the Opening Day rosters for each affiliate. As expected MacKenzie Gore, the top pitching prospect in baseball, is set to open up at El Paso for his first start at the Triple A level. The full list of each team is right here:

El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A)

Pitchers (14)

Daniel Camarena

Nabil Crismatt

MacKenzie Gore (#1 Padres Prospect))

Jordan Guerrero

Chase Johnson

Brett Kennedy

Nick Kuzia (Taxi Squad)

Parker Markel

Kyle McGrath

Evan Miller

James Norwood

Jesse Scholtens

Mason Thompson (#11 Padres Prospect)

Steven Wilson (#17 Padres Prospect)

Catchers (4)

Luis Campusano (#3 Padres Prospect)

Michael Cantu

Tyler Malone (Taxi Squad)

Webster Rivas

Infielders (6)

Ivan Castillo

Pedro Florimon

Gosuke Katoh

Patrick Kivleham

Tucupita Marcano (#6 Padres Prospect)

Nick Tanielu

Outfielders (3)

John Andreoli

Brian O'Grady

Ben Ruta

(Season Schedule)

San Antonio Missions (Double A)

Pitchers (15)

Pedro Avila

Carlos Belen

Caleb Boushley

Tom Cosgrove

Mason Fox (#22 Padres Prospect)

Henry Henry

Osvaldo Hernandez (#29 Padres Prospect)

Jerry Keel

Reiss Knehr (#13 Padres Prospect)

Aaron Leasher

Adrian Martinez

Jose Quezada

James Reeves

Fred Schlichtholz

Sam Williams

Catchers (3)

Juan Fernandez

Kyle Overstreet

Chandler Seagle

Infielders (6)

CJ Abrams (#2 Padres Prospect)

Matt Batten

Chris Givin

Taylor Kohlwey

Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres Prospect)

Brad Zunica

Outfielders (4)

Jose Azocar

Robbie Podorsky

Esteury Ruiz

Jack Suwinski

(Season Schedule)

Fort Wayne Tincaps (High-A)

Pitchers (15)

Edwuin Bencomo

Ethan Elliott

Anderson Espinoza (#12 Padres Prospect)

Mason Feole (#28 Padres Prospect)

Sam Keating

Brandon Komar

Carter Loewen

Moises Lugo

Edgar Martinez

Felix Minjarez

Gabe Mosser

Austin Smith

Wen-Hua Sung

Cody Tyler

Matt Waldron

Catchers (3)

Jonny Homza

Adam Kerner

Yorman Rodriguez

Infielders (6)

Luis Almanzar

Olivier Basabe

Reinaldo Ilarraza

Justin Lopez

Kelvin Melean

Ethan Skender

Outfielders (5)

Michael Curry

Juwan Harris

Tirso Ornelas (#20 Padres Prospect)

Agustin Ruiz

Dwanya Williams-Sutton

(Season Schedule)

Lake Elsinore Storm (Low-A)

Pitchers (17)

Jose Garcia

Jose Geraldo

Carlos Guarate (#30 Padres Prospect)

Connor Lehmann

Jesus Lugo

Dwayne Matos

Michel Miliano

Gabe Morales

Dulio Ochoa

Ramon Perez

Jason Reynolds

Miguel Rondon

Fernando Sanchez

Levi Thomas

Nick Thwaits

Noel Vela

Chase Walter

Catchers (3)

Alison Quintero

Brandon Valenzuela (#26 Padres Prospect)

Gilberto Vizcarra

Infielders (6)

Kevin Alarcon

Euribiel Angeles

Jordy Barley

Jarryd Dale

Zach Mathis

Ripken Reyes

Outfielders (4)

Joshua Mears (#10 Padres Prospect)

Robert Hassell III (#4 Padres Prospect)

Zack Stronach

Matt Acosta

(Season Schedule)

