Padres Sending 4 to MLB All-Star Game

We knew Fernando Tatis Jr. was starting the All-Star Game for the Padres. He was voted in by the fans.

On Sunday we found out the players and coaches really like what the Padres are doing.

Three more Friars were named to the All-Star team through voting by their peers: pitchers Yu Darvish and Mark Melancon, and infielder Jake Cronenworth, giving San Diego the most All-Stars in the National League (Boston has the most in baseball with five).

This is the 5th selection for Darvish and the 4th for Melancon. Cronenworth is going for the first time.

Darvish was acquired in a high-profile off-season trade with the Cubs and has been one of the most effective starters in the game. Melancon arrived on a much less-balleyhooed free agent deal and had to compete to win the closer's job in Spring Training.

Cronenworth might be the most deserving (other than Tatis). Among NL 2nd basemen he's in the Top-5 in home runs, RBI, hits, doubles, and OPS and has played stellar defense.

There have been several comparisons made between the current Padres and the 1998 club, which of course was the last San Diego team to reach the World Series because this is the first time since then the Padres have had a roster with enough legitimate talent to reach the World Series. The last time the Padres had four All-Stars?

1998 when Tony Gwynn, Greg Vaughn, Trevor Hoffman and Kevin Brown all went. Two position players, a starting pitcher and a closer. Just like what they have in 2021.

It's gonna be a fun summer. And fall.

