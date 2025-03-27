What to know about Opening Day 2025: What time are the Padres playing?

The 2025 San Diego Padres All Petco Park gates will open at 11 a.m. for Opening Day as the first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. as they play against the Atlanta Braves

Dorothy Gee, the oldest sibling of the popular Bucket List Family on YouTube and Instagram, will throw the game’s Ceremonial First Pitch accompanied by her father, Garrett.

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s baseball season.

Opening Day is set for Thursday. So, what do you need to know before the first pitch of the season? We break everything down below.

When is Opening Day?

All Petco Park gates will open at 11 a.m. Thursday for Opening Day as the first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. as they play against the Atlanta Braves. This is the sixth time the Braves and Padres have opened a season against each other, but the first time since 1994, according to the MLB.

Right-handed pitcher Michael King will take the mound.

The pregame ceremony will include AJ Rafael, a Southern California native with over a million Spotify and YouTube subscribers, who will perform the National Anthem, followed by a flyover by three USN MH-60R Seahawk Helicopters from Maritime Strike Squadron 35 (HSM-35).

Petty Officer 1st Class Mike Dalager of the United States Coast Guard will perform God Bless America prior to the 7th-inning stretch.

How to watch the Padres at home

The Padres' TV streaming package is available for $19.99/month or $99.99 for the entire season.

Padres Giveaways

On select games, the San Diego Padres will distribute branded items, which include bobbleheads, hats, shirts, towels and more to the first 40,000 Padres fans in attendance.

The first giveaway for the 2025 season is on Friday's game on March 28. Fans will receive an Opening Series Hat, presented by Sycuan Casino Resort.

To see other giveaways, visit the MLB website.

East Village Block Party

A block party is slated for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, on J Street between 6th and 10th avenues in front of Petco Park. The block party is free and will feature lots of local vendors, live music and more.

How to get to Petco Park

The Padres and MTS are expecting sellout crowds for most home games this season, so the best bet for most fans headed to those 81+ games should plan on jumping on the Trolley, if possible.

The Green Line from Old Town, which will set you back $2.50 each way, is a great way to go. You'll need to transfer to the Blue or Orange Line to get to the stop at 12th and Imperial, then walk over. Just follow all the folks in brown and yellow, er, gold?

The MTS says the red rail cars will arrive every 15 minutes during Opening Weekend, with additional trains added after the games. You'll want to add the Pronto app on your phone and buy fares before you go.

With two days out from Padres Opening Day, that means downtown will be crowded with fans so MTS is urging residents to take the trolley. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has more.

Tickets are still available for Padres Opening Day

Believe it or not, there are still seats — or, at least, tickets available for the so-called Gallagher Square area, familiarly known as the Park in the Park, for $67.85, plus fees.

Parking for Opening Day

Spots in Tailgate Park at Imperial and 12th Avenues are sold out but it looks like valet on Imperial Avenue is still available for $83.50.

More details, here.

What to eat at Petco Park for the 2025 Baseball Season

It's not just the lineup that fans look forward to on Opening Day at Petco Park but also the food, and this year, there are a lot of tasty additions.

Petco Park debuted its collaboration with Michelin-star chef Drew Deckman on top of several new food items for the 2025 San Diego Padres season.

Here are some items to keep an eye out for:



SD Sliders from the Kona Big Wave Patio

Teaspoon brings a variety of flavors to the park with boba drinks

The Baja lobster roll at the Padres Power Alley

Tijuana-style bacon-wrapped hot dog with all the fixings at the Elote & Michelada Cart

and much more

What you can bring to Petco Park

This one's kinda complicated. We scanned the Padres FAQ and grabbed the following directly from their site. Head on over there for more information:

Banners and Signs: The San Diego Padres welcome and encourage fan support including homemade signs and banners. To ensure that these articles do not distract others, we ask that guests adhere to the following guidelines: The San Diego Padres request that banners not be placed in the direct sight line of the batter and/or hung in any area of the playing field or over seat backs, protective railings, infringe on the sight lines of other guests, obstruct any advertising signage or video ribbon boards, be larger than four (4) feet by eight (8) feet in size, or be commercial, political, or obscene in nature.

Beverages: Factory-sealed plastic bottled water that is still, clear and unflavored and that is one (1) liter (32 ounces) or less, and soft-sided single juice or milk containers or ADA required liquids in a sealed container are permitted into Petco Park. Guests with disabilities may bring factory-sealed plastic or paper containers that contain liquids required for medical reasons into the ballpark.

Cameras: Guests are welcome to bring non-professional still cameras and video cameras into Petco Park for their personal use provided the lenses are no longer than 6" long and no extra detachable lenses.

Credit/ATM Cards: Petco Park is a cashless venue. Credit cards, Padres Pay and other forms of digital payment will be accepted at all concession and retail locations.

Food: The San Diego Padres permit guests to bring food into Petco Park intended for individual consumption (not for groups of individuals) and should be consumed in one’s seat. Outside food cannot be brought into any ballpark restaurant, club lounge, or suite. Guests must also adhere to the following:

All food items should be wrapped, bagged or left inside a container to avoid spillage

Food that might be thrown as a projectile must be sliced or sectioned (i.e., oranges, apples and other fruits)

Food containers must be soft-sided and comply with Petco Park bag policies

Guests are allowed to bring one factory-sealed plastic bottled water that is still, clear and unflavored, and that is one (1) liter (32 ounces) or less, and soft-sided single juice or milk containers or ADA required liquids in a sealed container

One (1) liter reusable water bottles (no glass) are permitted and must be empty upon entry into the ballpark

Kids: Petco Park offers complimentary admission to children under 36 inches in height, provided they are accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket. These children must sit in the lap of the accompanying adult and not occupy an additional seat.

Service Animals: Service animals are welcomed at Petco Park. In keeping with U.S. ADA regulations, disabled guests may use either a dog or miniature horse that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the guest

Stollers, Wheelchairs and Walkers: Petco Park welcomes guests with strollers, wheelchairs and walkers. However, their use must not limit guest movement or block aisles.

Umbrellas: Small, collapsible umbrellas are allowed in Petco Park. Any umbrella that blocks sightlines or becomes a nuisance for any reason to other guests is not permitted.

