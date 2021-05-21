Padres Run Winning Streak to 7 With Another Blowout

The Padres and Mariners started their weekend series at Petco Park on Friday night going in completely opposite directions.

San Diego was riding a 6-game winning streak and just got most of their starters back from the COVID-19 injured list. Seattle had lost eight of their last 11, were no-hit twice in the last two weeks, and on Friday afternoon the Mariners had to put four members of their bullpen on the COVID-19 injured list.

It was about as ugly as all that suggested it would be.

The Padres scored four runs in three different innings in a 16-1 blowout for their 7th straight win.

After the Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning on a bloop RBI single by Kyle Seager the Friars bats went bonkers. Trent Grisham hit the 2nd pitch of the game from Seattle starter Chris Flexen into the right field bleachers to tie it 1-1. The night got a lot worse for Flexen.

Four batters later Eric Hosmer grounded a single through the right side of the infield to bring home Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. and make it 3-1. Hosmer scored on a Tommy Pham single to give the Friars a 4-run 1st inning.

It was so fun they decided to do it again in the 2nd inning. With two runners on Tatis Jr. launched a majestic bomb to right field. He took a few steps, held the bat by the barrel, a sent it flipping end-over-end like a baton before taking off on another historic home run trot.

That shot was the 50th of El Nino's career. He hit it in 171 games, making him the fastest shortstop in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs. He's also the fastest Padre ever to reach 50 career dingers.

As he enjoyed the moment the Padres kept swinging. Pham tripled off the right field wall to bring in Hosmer for an 8-1 lead.

San Diego got four again in the 5th inning thanks to an RBI single by Profar, a 2-run double by Jake Cronenworth, and an RBI single by Tatis that made it a 12-1 game.

In the 7th, on a night where the Padres pounded out 17 hits, Cronenworth staked his claim as the offensive star of the game. Jake ripped a 3-run homer deep into the right field seats to give him a career-high five runs batted in.

Not to be overlooked is the outing by Chris Paddack. The Padres right-hander tossed 6.0 innings of 1-run ball, striking out six in one of his more efficient starts of the year.

To make things even better for the Friar Faithful, the Dodgers beat the Giants 2-1 so San Diego pulls into a tie with San Francisco for first place in the National League West with Los Angeles just one game back.

The Friars try to make it eight straight wins on Saturday evening when Ryan Weathers gets the start against fellow lefty Justus Sheffield.

