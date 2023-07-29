Padres Ride Darvish and One Big Inning to Series Win Over Rangers

After watching the Padres beat the Rangers 4-0 on Saturday night, taking the first two games of their weekend series with the first place Rangers ... a series that will have a massive impact on what the club decides to do at Tuesday's MLB trade deadline ... I have three questions:

Who are these Padres?

Where have they been all season?

How long will they be sticking around?

The last two nights in the East Village have been what we expected to experience the entirety of the 2023 season and if this version of the Friars is (FINALLY) here to stay (I know, that is a big IF) the rest of the teams in the National League Wild Card hunt are about to get very uncomfortable.

Yu Darvish tossed 6.0 shutout innings against his former club, allowing just three hits and striking out nine. Joe Musgrove also went 6.0 shutout on Friday, not an easy thing to do against the highest scoring offense in Major League Baseball. The Padres only scored in one inning but it was one heck of an inning. In fact, it's the kind of inning that's eluded them for months. Here's how the second inning played out:

Manny Machado - Walk

Xander Bogaerts - Single

Jake Cronenworth - Single

Luis Campusano - RBI Single

Gary Sanchez - Bases Loaded Walk

Trent Grisham - Flyout

Ha-Seong Kim - 2 RBI Single, Sanchez out at 3rd

Fernando Tatis Jr. - Groundout

That's four runs on four hits and two walks. This team that has been almost allergic to stringing at-bats together did so in a way that simply wins you baseball games, a welcome sight for the Friar Faithful. When Darvish left the San Diego bullpen that's had its struggles this year was fantastic.

Steven Wilson, Robert Suarez, and Josh Hader all threw a scoreless frame, combining for five strikeouts, to complete the shutout. With the win the Padres creep up to 5.5 games out of the final NL playoff spot with two games left before the deadline. If they win them both, which would give them their first 4-game winning streak of the year, it will very likely solidify their decision to keep the band together and add a few pieces to make a run at the postseason for the second straight year.

They send big league ERA leader Blake Snell to the mound to try and complete the sweep on Sunday afternoon. It would also give the Padres a ridiculous 11 straight wins over the Rangers.

