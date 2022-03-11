Here's The San Diego Padres' Revised Spring Training Schedule

Spring Training is starting about a month later than expected but there will still be a healthy dose of Cactus League games. The Padres new exhibition schedule was revealed on Friday and they'll get 18 outings to prepare for the 2022 regular season.

They start, as they usually do, at the Peoria Sports Complex against their roommates the Seattle Mariners (who both play their home games there). That game kicks off a slate of 18 games in 19 days. San Diego's full schedule looks like this:

3/18 vs Seattle

3/19 at Chicago Cubs

3/20 at Milwaukee

3/21 vs Colorado

3/22 at Cleveland

3/23 vs LA Angels

3/24 OFF

3/25 at LA Dodgers

3/26 vs Chicago Cubs

3/27 vs Cleveland

3/28 at Chicago White Sox

3/29 at San Francisco

3/30 vs Milwaukee

3/31 at Arizona

4/1 vs Kansas City

4/2 at Cincinnati

4/3 at Oakland

4/4 at Texas

4/5 vs Chicago White Sox

Start times and a broadcast schedule are expected to be released in the next few days.

When the Cactus League season ends the Padres won't have to go very far. They get a day off before starting the regular season at Chase Field in Phoenix against the Diamondbacks. Makeup dates for their two home series that weren't played due to the lockout are also still being worked out.

