Padres Ready to Pull Plug on Robinson Cano Experiment

When the Mets designated Robinson Cano for assignment they were on the hook for the rest of the nearly $40 million left on his contract. So, the Padres took a flier on the veteran infielder at the MLB minimum to see if he had anything left in the tank.

After 12 games it appears the Friars have their answer.

According to multiple reports the Padres have decided to release Cano. The 39-year-old went 3-for-33 with three singles and 10 strikeouts for San Diego. Cano is an 8-time All-Star but was suspended the entire 2021 season for positive performance-enhancing drug tests and his Major League career is likely over.

To take his spot on the roster the Padres will be adding a guy with rare power, something the Padres are in desperate need of. Outfielder Nomar Mazara is expected to be recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Mazara owns the longest home run ever tracked by StatCast (since 2015), a 505-foot missile in Texas in 2019.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 27-year-old has a trio of 20-home run seasons but over the last two years hasn't been able to consistently employ his prodigious pop. He had a solid showing for the Padres in Spring Training and, as mentioned in the latest OnFriar Podcast, so far he's been tearing the cover off the ball with the Chihuahuas.

After his 4-5 showing last night, Nomar Mazara is the Triple-A leader in AVG (.367), OBP (.454) and OPS (1.095)!@ATT | #FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/BKe1HrZdt7 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) May 30, 2022

The Padres have 37 home runs as a team. Only the Washington Nationals have fewer dingers in the National League so they're ready to look anywhere they can to get another power source in the lineup.

Mazara can play both corner outfield spots (although most of his starts have come in right field) and has experience as a designated hitter, a role he might be asked to play with the Padres as they hunt for any way they can find to get their lagging offense into gear.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.