Padres Rally Past Arizona With A Dramatic 9th Inning Win

It didn't look good for much of Tuesday night's game at Petco Park, as the Padres trailed the Diamondbacks for 8 of the 9 innings.

However, by the time the game ended, Padre players were smiling and celebrating on the field.

Jorge Alfaro hit a two-run, bases loaded single with 2-outs in the 9th inning to complete the Padres comeback from a 5-0 deficit.

In the 5th inning, the Padres hit back to back homers to spark the comeback. Jake Cronenworth connected for a 2-run homer, Ha-Seong Kim followed with a solo shot to make it 5-3.

Later in the game, Josh Bell homered to left center to trim Arizona's lead to 5-4.

That set the stage for a dramatic 9th inning. After the Padres loaded the bases against D'backs closer Ian Kennedy, Alfaro hit a sharp single up the middle that plated Cronenworth and Wil Myers. As Myers crossed the plate with the winning run, a wild celebration was already taking place on the field as the Padres stormed out of the dugout to congratulate Alfaro.

The victory was twice as nice because Milwaukee blew a 6-1 lead in Colorado and lost 10-7 in 10 innings. Milwaukee's loss plus the Padres win, now gives San Diego a 3 game lead in the race for the final National League wildcard spot,

The Padres and Diamondbacks conclude their 3-game series Wednesday at Petco Park.