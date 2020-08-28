Padres Pound Out 19 Hits in Colorado

The Padres probably don't want to keep falling behind early in games. But if they end up scoring 10 unanswered runs, it's probably OK to do on occasion.

The Friars fell behind the Rockies 4-0 in the first inning at Coors Field but their bats went bonkers in a 10-4 win on Friday night. Interestingly, San Diego, who entered the night 2nd in the Major Leagues in home runs, scored all 10 runs without hitting a ball over the fence.

Former Padre Matt Kemp hit a 3-run homer off Zach Davies to put Colorado up 4-0 but after that Davies didn't give up another run. The righty went 5.2 innings and struck out six to get the win.

San Diego's offense pounded out 19 hits. Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer both had four of them while Manny Machado had three but it might be Ty France who had the biggest night with the bat. The former Aztec had three hits, drove in four runs and gave the Padres some breathing room.

In the 6th inning the Padres led 5-4 when France stepped in with the bases loaded. It wasn't the grand slam we've become accustomed to but it worked. France ripped a double down the left field line to score all three runs and make it an 8-4 ballgame.

The win moves the Padres to 20-14 overall and gives them a three game lead over the Rockies for 2nd place in the National League West. In this COVDID-shortened season that's important because the top two teams in each division earn a spot in the playoffs.