Padres Pound Giants in Rare San Francisco Sweep

The last time the Padres swept a 3-game series in San Francisco was 2016. The last time before that was 2010. So, you can see why this weekend was a pretty big deal for the Friars.

San Diego unloaded on the Giants in a 10-1 win on Sunday afternoon, sweeping the 3-game set ... capping a 7-2 bi-coastal road trip ... and pulling within a half game of the 1st place Dodgers in the National League West.

After winning a pair of 1-run games the Friars made sure this one was not close, but the day did not start off well. San Diego put Mike Clevinger, who was in line to start Sunday's game, on the 15-day Injured List with a triceps issue. So, MacKenzie Gore got the ball first.

The lefty is pretty darn good, too.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gore went a career-high 6.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six. He lowered his season ERA to 2.06 and has put himself squarely in the mix for the National League Rookie of the Year award. Of course, it's always easier to pitch with a lead, which he had before even walking on the field because the guy who might have already secured his place as an MVP finalist was raking again.

In the 1st inning Manny Machado doubled and scored on a Wil Myers single to make it a 1-0 game. In the 2nd inning Jake Cronenworth made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to bring home Ha-Seong Kim. But, in the 4th inning, the Friars blew it wide open.

Cronenworth singled home Austin Nola to pump the lead up to 3-0. Machado doubled again to plate Jose Azocar and Cronenworth and make it 5-0. A few batter later Myers ripped a ground rule double to left that brought in two more runs for a 7-0 lead, which was more than enough. But, Machado wasn't done doing cool stuff.

He tripled in the 5th inning and scored on a Jurickson Profar double. Manny followed that with a double in the 7th inning, the first time in his career he's had four extra-base hits in one game. Machado ran his National League-leading OPS to 1.065 and his .374 batting average leads the entire Major Leagues (a full 25 points better than 2nd-place J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox).

After going 9-2 through Atlanta, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, the Padres come home to start a 3-game set on Monday against the Brewers at Petco Park.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.