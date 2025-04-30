Padres play a clean game and sweep the Giants in a mini 2-game series at Petco Park

San Diego Padre starting pitcher Michael King was masterful on the mound during Wednesday game against the Giants at Petco Park.

King pitched 5.2 innings, gave up 3 hits hits, had 6 strikeouts and allowed 1 run, at one point in the game he retired 10 consecutive Giant batters.

King earned the win improving his record to 4-1 on the season. In each of his last 4 starts he struck out 6 or more batters.

The Padres bullpen, which is leading all of Major League Baseball with 1.66 era entering Wednesday's game, gave up 2 runs, but held the lead for the rest of the game.

The Padres started the scoring in the 2nd inning, as Tyler Wade singled to right scoring Gavin Sheet for a 1-0 lead.

An Elias Diaz solo home run in the 3rd inning doubled the Padres lead to 2-0.

Díaz doesn't waste any time 💪 pic.twitter.com/YgQ6zTVgSD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 30, 2025

San Diego then added 2 more runs in the 5th inning on RBI singles by Manny Machado and Jose Igelsias.

After San Francisco scored a run in the 6th, Luis Arraez tripled down the line in right plating Diaz for 5-1 Padres lead.

In the field, 3rd baseman Manny Machado made a nice defensive play to rob the Giants of a hit, as did Jason Heyward in left field, which was just part of an error fee game to conclude this series.

The Padres have a day off Thursday, before starting a 3-game series at Pittsburgh on Friday.