Padres Ownership Addresses Opening Day, Coronavirus

Thursday was supposed to be the beginning of, not just the 2020 Major League Baseball season, but the return of the Padres to playoff contention. The coronavirus pandemic has put that on hold for at least eight weeks so for now, we simply must wait.

Since there was no first pitch to behold, Padres owners Ron Fowler and Peter Seidler sent a letter to the Friar Faithful updating us on the team's efforts to help the San Diego community until baseball returns.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred also penned a letter to fans on Thursday promising baseball will return and urging people to follow the directions of health care experts to "flatten the curve" as much as possible.

"I’m proud of how the baseball community has rallied to respond to this unprecedented challenge," said Manfred. "In a short period of time under difficult and rapidly changing circumstances, we have met the needs of Minor League players by creating a level of uniform compensation for them, made a $1 million joint donation with the MLBPA to Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America, and our Clubs have committed $30 million to ballpark employees. In addition, we will be shining a light on worthy charities that are involved with the COVID-19 response. If you are able to help, you can make contributions to these organizations at www.MLB.com/give."

Manfred finished his letter saying he hopes to soon hear the words dear to every baseball fan's heart:

"Play Ball."