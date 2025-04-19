MLB

Padres open road trip with loss to Astros

By Derek Togerson

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 18: Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres reacts to a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 18, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

San Diego's late comeback bid falls short.

The Astros selected Florida State outfielder Cam Smith in the 1st round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He hit his way onto the Opening Day roster with an amazing Spring Training, becoming the first player from last year's draft class to reach the big leagues.

Kyle Hart would have preferred him to get a little more seasoning in the minors. Smith took Hart deep twice on Friday night, slugging Houston to a 6-4 win in the opener of their 3-game weekend series.

Smith unloaded on a fastball for a 3-run homer in the 2nd inning and got hold of a sweeper in the 4th inning for a solo shot for the first multi-homer game of his young career. The latter bomb gave Houston a 5-2 lead, but with this San Diego club very few advantages are safe.

In the top of the 7th inning Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk from reliever Bryan King. The lefty then served up a 2-run homer to the red-hot Luis Arraez, who had another three-hit night. After a slow start the three-time batting champion is hitting .389 over his last 12 games. But, that was as close as the Padres would get.

It gives the author no pleasure to report Josh Hader worked a perfect 9th inning to record the save against his former team. The Padres try to even the series on Saturday night when Michael King, coming off the first complete game of his Major League career, gets back on the mound against Astros righty Hayden Wesneski.

