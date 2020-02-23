Padres Open Cactus League With a Win

Rain wiped out what was supposed to be their Cactus League opener so it took an extra day for the Padres to open their Jayce Tingler/brown uniform reboot.

So far, so good.

The Padres beat the Brewers 7-2 at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Sure it's just an exhibition game but still getting that first win out of the way with a new regime is a nice feeling.

Zach Davies, who was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee in the off-season, made his Padres debut against his old mates and was perfect: six up, six down with one strikeout for Davies. Six more Friars hurlers followed and combined to give up just three hits but two of them were solo home runs (given up by Michel Baez and Travis Radke).

Offensively the Padres got a pair of runs in the first inning when Gordon Beckham walked with the bases loaded and Jake Cronenworth had an RBI groundout. The offense opened up late thanks to some of the new guys in camp.

In the 8th inning catcher Webster Rivas snuck a bouncer down the left field line for a double. Jason Vosler and Gabriel Arias scored to make it a 5-1 San Diego lead.

In the 9th inning outfielder Taylor Trammell, one of the top prospects in all of baseball, ripped a double to right field for his first hit in a Padres uniform. He scored on a single by fellow outfielder Edward Olivares, one of the franchise's top-20 prospects.

The Padres head to Surprise to play the Royals on Monday afternoon. Cal Quantrill, who was scheduled to start the rained out game on Saturday, will start that one instead.