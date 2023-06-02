Padres Offense Disappears Again in Return To Petco Park

Before Friday night's game against the Cubs, the Padres activated Manny Machado from the Injured List. They were sending Michael Wacha, who was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for May, to the mound. It was finally a sunny day Downtown at game time. Everything seemed to be lining up for the Friars.

But, this club just can't seem to build any kind of momentum in 2023. Wacha was uncharacteristically wild while Machado and the offense couldn't find their footing in a 2-1 loss to open a 4-game set against the North Siders.

Wacha wasn't bad but he certainly was not as sharp as he's been of late. The big righty walked five hitters in 4.2 innings. He walked all of seven batters in 32.0 innings last month. The only two runs he allowed were on an Ian Happ grounder that was half a step from being an inning-ending double play and a solo home run by Dansby Swanson.

After Wacha left the Padres bullpen was really good. Tom Cosgrove continued the fabulous start to his career. The rookie lefty tossed 1.1 hitless innings with two strikeouts. He's thrown 11.1 Major League innings and still hasn't allowed a run. Steven Wilson got the next five outs and Tim Hill got four more to keep Chicago from padding the lead.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

But, the Padres offense that put up 10 runs on Thursday in Miami once again struggled in their own ballpark. Cubs starter Jameson Taillon came into the game with an 8.04 ERA. The Friars only mustered three hits against him and only one of those left the infield. Rougned Odor led off the 6th inning with a double and scored on an infield single by Xander Bogaerts to give San Diego their only run of the night.

The 8th inning was another example of how bad this team is at situational hitting. Odor led off with a single and went to 2nd on an error by centerfielder Mike Trautman. But, Odor suffered a leg injury as he rounded 1st base and had to be helped to the clubhouse. Trent Grisham followed with a walk to turn the lineup over. Two runners on, nobody out, with Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Juan Soto coming up. If they were ever going to score this should be the moment.

It wasn't.

Bogaerts grounded into a double play and Tatis Jr. struck out on a check swing. In the 9th inning they had Soto, Machado, and Jake Cronenworth to try and get one run to force extra innings. That didn't happen, either. They went strikeout, strikeout, strikeout to end it.

Yu Darvish tries to even the series on Sunday night against Cubs lefty Drew Smyly.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.