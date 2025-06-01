Padres offense disappears again in loss to Pirates

If it were possible to add one thing to the Padres offense it wouldn't be anything basic like power or a better batting average. It would be consistency.

One week San Diego will average six runs a game, the next week they'll score a total of six runs (which is not an exaggeration, they basically did just that during the month of May). They seem to have hit another lull with the Pirates in town.

Pittsburgh lefty Bailey Falter flummoxed San Diego, allowing just two hits over 6.1 shutout innings and, interestingly, only striking out one batter in a 5-0 Pirates win to even the weekend series at Petco Park.

Padres starter Dylan Cease wasn't bad. But he wasn't sharp, either. Cease allowed three runs and struck out six but was pulled with two outs in the 5th inning after throwing 95 pitches. Most of the relievers were good. Yuki Matsui had an off night.

The lefty faced four batters and all of them got a hit, the big blow coming on a two-run double by Bryan Reynolds. The Padres can still win the series on Sunday afternoon with Randy Vasquez on the mound against Andrew Heaney.