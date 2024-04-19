San Diego Padres offense takes a night off in loss to Blue Jays

Matt Waldon's knuckleball is a real weapon ... but only if he uses it. Apologies for sounding a little too much like Yogi Berra there but over two starts Waldron relied heavily on the knuckler and allowed just one earned run.

On Friday night against the Blue Jays at Petco Park the only man in the Majors who currently throws the knuck went away from it and that strategic decision hurt him. Waldron allowed five runs in the first two innings and another uninspiring offensive outing from the Friars led to a 5-1 loss to open a short 3-game homestand against Toronto.

Waldron was hurt by the sinker and 4-seam fastball in the early innings. He allowed a solo home run to Justin Turner in the first inning. Things got really rough in the second inning. Waldron allowed four runs on six hits and a walk in the inning (only one of those hits came on a knuckleball) to make it 5-0 Toronto. After that he went back to his special weapon and retired nine of the next 10 hitters he saw.

Alas, the deficit was already to great to overcome because the Friars bats were again in slumber. Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning off Toronto starter Yariel Rodriguez. San Diego's only other scoring threat came one inning prior.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Jurickson Profar led off the 2nd with a single and Jackson Merrill, celebrating his 21st birthday, ripped a 107-MPH rocket to right that went through the webbing of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s glove for a double. But, with just one out, the Friars couldn't get anyone home. Tyler Wade flew out to shallow left field and Kyle Higashioka struck out.

San Diego can even the series on Saturday night when Randy Vasquez, gets his first Padres start against Jose Berrios. Vasquez will be brought up from El Paso to join the rotation while Yu Darvish is dealing with a neck issue.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.