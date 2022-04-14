Padres, MTS Team Up to Get San Diegans to Game Days at Petco Park

San Diego Padres' Opening Day is just around the corner, so there should be a flurry of baseball fans and extra traffic downtown. To ease traffic, the Padres and Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) teamed up to offer some alternative options for getting to Petco Park.

All three MTS Trolley lines, UC San Diego Blue Line, Green Line, and Orange Line, and several bus routes provide direct access to Petco Park.

Taking to the Trolley to Petco Park

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Trolley service runs every 15 minutes and additional service will be added for most game nights, MTS said.

Three stops that are within the walking distance of Petco Park are:

12th and Imperial stop is one block away from Petco Park

Gaslamp Quarter stop is one block away from Petco Park

Park and Market stop is within a walking distance of Petco Park

Bus Service to Petco Park

For bus service, Route 901 from Coronado offers extra game-day service between 12th and Imperial in downtown and Coronado Island.

Rapid 215, Rapid 225 and Rapid 235 offer frequent, limited-stop service to downtown San Diego.

An alternative option, San Diegans can create the Rapid 215, Rapid 225 or Rapid 235 to the City College stop, transfer to an Orange or UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley to Park and Market or 12th and Imperial.

San Diegans should note that some bus routes may be routed during home games during heavy traffic near Petco Park, which includes Petco Park or the Public Libray on 11th and K Street.

MTS strongly encourages connecting with bus service at the 12th and Imperial Trolley station.

Parking at Trolley Stations

All lines have trolley stops with high capacity parking options such as Palm Avenue, El Cajon Transit Center and Spring Street.

Fares

One-way fares for adults are $2.50, for seniors/ disabled/ medicare/ youth the fare is $1.25. For a day pass for adults its $6 and seniors/ disabled/ medicare/ youth it is $3.

San Diegans can also download the PRONTO app to load money.

For further details, visit the MTS website.