Padres M&M's (Musgrove & Martinez) Lead San Diego to Win in Arizona

One night after scoring 12 runs against the Diamondbacks, the Padres offense was back to normal. San Diego only scored twice in Arizona. But, with what looked a lot like the pre-All-Star break Joe Musgrove on the mound it was enough.

Musgrove fired 6.0 shutout innings, striking out eight and not walking a soul, in a 2-0 Padres win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday night in AZ. The only runs the Friars got both came in the 4th inning.

Jake Cronenworth led off with a double and advanced to 3rd base with some brilliant baserunning, taking advantage of a shifting DBacks infield to take an extra base when Josh Bell hit a ground ball in front of him. That extra 90 feet allowed Cronenworth to score on a sacrifice fly from Ha-Seong Kim to make it 1-0 Padres.

That run was manufactured. The next one was demolished.

Rookie catcher Luis Campusano crushed a solo homer to left-centerfield, his first of the year and the 2nd of his big league career. to cap the Padres scoring.

Nick Martinez followed Musgrove with two perfect frames and Josh Hader continued his resurrection with a scoreless 9th to secure his 33rd save of the year. The Padres keep their 1.5 game lead over the Brewers (who beat the Yankees 4-1) for the final National League Wild Card spot and can win their 4-game set in the desert on Sunday afternoon with Yu Darvish on the mound against Ryne Nelson.

