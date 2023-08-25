Padres Miserable Season Continues With Loss in Milwaukee

You knew it as soon as it happened. The moment the Brewers scored five runs in the 3rd inning, every Padres fan was convinced, even if it was buried somewhere in their subconscious, that this was another loss. Only once all year have the Friars come back from a deficit that big and they weren't changing that in a 7-3 loss on Friday night in Milwaukee.

The Brewers got their big inning against Yu Darvish on a couple of singles and a crushing 3-run homer by Rowdy Tellez. Had Yu been able to avoid the bomb maybe they had a chance. That ball flying over the fence was all it took for the Padres to limp softly into another loss.

Manny Machado hit a solo homer to make it 5-1 but Milwaukee scored two more in the 7th inning against Rich Hill, who is now in relief after a string of sub-par starts since arriving at the trade deadline. In the 9th inning things got even worse for the Friars. Jake Cronenworth was hit on the wrist by an Andrew Chafin fastball. He had to leave the game and was having x-rays taken when manager Bob Melvin met with the media. Gary Sanchez hit a 2-run homer but that didn't spark a dramatic rally.

Instead the Padres are 6.5 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot and it's probably time to stop hoping this season can somehow be saved.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.