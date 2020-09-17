San Diego Padres

Padres-Mariners Series Moved to Petco Park Due to Air Quality Concerns in Seattle

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Associated Press

Due to air quality concerns in Seattle from the wildfires, the upcoming three-game series with the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres will be played at Petco Park instead of T-Mobile Park.

Friday's game will be at 6:40 p.m. at Petco Park, with Saturday's game at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday's series finale at 1:10 p.m. The Mariners will be the home team at all three games.

The Mariners had already moved their two-game home series against the Giants to San Fransisco on Wednesday and Thursday after heavy smoke from the wildfires on the West Coast made conditions difficult in Seattle.

Five Major League Baseball games have now been moved due to wildfires. Forty-five games has been postponed due to COVID-19.

