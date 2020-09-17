Padres-Mariners Series Moved to Petco Park Due to Air Quality Concerns in Seattle

Due to air quality concerns in Seattle from the wildfires, the upcoming three-game series with the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres will be played at Petco Park instead of T-Mobile Park.

Friday's game will be at 6:40 p.m. at Petco Park, with Saturday's game at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday's series finale at 1:10 p.m. The Mariners will be the home team at all three games.

The Mariners had already moved their two-game home series against the Giants to San Fransisco on Wednesday and Thursday after heavy smoke from the wildfires on the West Coast made conditions difficult in Seattle.

Our two-game series vs. the Giants at @TMobilePark has been postponed due to poor air quality.



The games will be rescheduled for tomorrow and Thursday in San Francisco.



Full Details: https://t.co/ENYroJ8a1x pic.twitter.com/qYXTylJ57l — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 15, 2020

Five Major League Baseball games have now been moved due to wildfires. Forty-five games has been postponed due to COVID-19.