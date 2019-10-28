Padres to Introduce New Manager Jayce Tingler at Petco Park

We didn’t know the name before the Padres started their search for a new manager, but we do now. And on Thursday we’ll finally get our chance to meet Jayce Tingler.

The Padres announced that Tingler will be the 21st manager in club history. They will introduce him at Petco Park Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Tingler signed a three-year contract.

“Jayce has extensive experience in virtually every aspect of coaching, player development and baseball operations, and our entire group believes that he’s the right person to lead our talented roster,” General Manager A.J. Preller said in the team’s announcement. “His multi-faceted skill set, combined with his ability to develop talent and help players reach their potential at the Major League level, were key factors in his selection as our manager. We are excited for Jayce to build upon the foundation we’ve laid in San Diego as we set our sights on October baseball.”

The 38-year-old has spent the last 13 seasons with the Rangers, working a wide variety of jobs. He spent most of 2019 on Texas’ major league coaching staff.

Preller brought Tingler to Texas as a player. He then helped Tingler land his first coaching opportunity in the Dominican Republic. He was managing the Winter League team Escogido prior to taking the Padres job.