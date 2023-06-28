San Diego Padres

Padres loss 4th straight, Melvin ejected in 7-1 defeat against the Pirates

The San Diego Padres dropped 6 games under 500 with Wednesday's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

By Todd Strain

The San Diego Padres downward spiral of a season continued Wednesday in Pittsburgh, as the Pirates scored 5 runs in the 7th inning on their way to a 7-1 victory.

The Padres have lost four straight and seven of nine to fall to 37-43.

“It's excruciating for everybody here,” Melvin said. “At a time where we should be playing better, it felt like we were going to, we've gone the other way. Now it's not just offensively. We're not playing good baseball across the board.”

Carlos Santana homered in a second straight game, driving a first-pitch fastball from Blake Snell (4-7) 427 feet into the left-field bleachers to put Pittsburgh ahead 2-0 in the first inning. He hit one of Pittsburgh's three home runs in a 9-4 victory in the series opener Tuesday.

Santana's 1st inning homer, ended Snell's scoreless streak at 18 innings.

Snell allowed two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Melvin was ejected in the 7th inning after arguing a questionable hit batter call.

The Padres and Pirates wrap up their 3-game series Thursday morning as Joe Musgrove gets the start.

