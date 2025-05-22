MLB

Padres losing streak reaches 6 with extra-innings heartbreaker in Toronto

By Derek Togerson

TORONTO, ON – MAY 22: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 and Myles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays douse Daulton Varsho #5 with Gatorade after a walk off win against the San Diego Padres at Rogers Centre on May 22, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

No part of a losing streak is enjoyable. But, even in the midst of a 6-game skid, what the Padres experienced on Thursday afternoon is gut-wrenching.

Gavin Sheets hit a pair of home runs and drove in five, San Diego took the lead twice in extra innings, and still managed to lose to the Blue Jays 7-6 in 11 innings, suffering their second straight series sweep.

The Padres took a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning on a long home run from Sheets, who had easily his best day in a San Diego uniform. Toronto took the lead with two runs in the 3rd and two more in the 4th off starter Stephen Kolek, who was able to get through 6.0 innings with six strikeouts and gave his team a chance to get the win.

In the 9th inning Sheets struck again, launching another two run homer into the right-centerfield seats to tie it 4-4 and not only force extra innings, but give what has been a lifeless Padres offense a pulse. Alas, just when it looks like the bats are coming around, the bullpen issues returned.

Luis Arraez gave the Friars a 5-4 lead with an RBI single in the top of the 10th ... only to watch closer Robert Suarez allow a single to Jonathan Clase to tie in the bottom half.

Sheets struck again with an RBI single in the top of the 11th to put the Padres on top 6-5 ... only to watch Jeremiah Estrada allow triple to Daulton Varsho to tie it and a walkoff single to Nathan Lukes that gave the Jays a sweep. The Padres now have to go to Atlanta for three games starting Friday night.

