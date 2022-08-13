Padres Lose Replay Ruling And Lose Game

The Padres and the Nationals were tied at 3 in the 7th inning, when there was drama at the dish.

The Nationals Victor Robles singled to right field, former National and newly acquired Padre Juan Soto fired a laser to home plate, catcher Austin Nola scooped the throw, tagged Cesar Hernandez and the umpire called the runner out.

But hold on!

The Nationals challenged the call, claiming Nola blocked the plate and did not give Hernandez a clear path to home plate.

The Nationals appeal succeeded, as replay officials reversed the call, saying Nola blocked the plate. The ensuing run gave the Nationals a 4-3 lead, which ended up being the final score.

Padres manager Bob Melvin came out to argue this replay review so fast that the umpire didn't even have time to turn off his mic off pic.twitter.com/OikfRaoJk8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 14, 2022

Padres Manager Bob Melvin came out to argue immediately after the call was announced and was immediately ejected.

“If that’s an out, we’re still in the game,” Melvin said afterward.

“I thought it was a good play. My understanding is: If you’re straddling the plate or giving him any part of the plate to slide to, it is not blocking the plate.”

Nola's sided with his manager.

“I just felt like when I caught the ball, I stepped back just in case I was in front of the lane. That’s all I know that I did. It’s just the step-back happened to be on the plate,” he said. “I thought I did everything the way we practice: Step back, give him a lane, not throw the knee in front.”

This was the Padres second game since Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for a positive performance enhancing drug test, the Padres got solo home runs from Manny Machado and Trent Grisham but could not hold a 3-0 lead.

The two teams conclude the 3 game series Sunday in Washington D.C.