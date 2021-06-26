Padres Lose Game, Lamet on a Bad Night vs Arizona

For a week, everything went right for the Padres. For a month and a half, everything went wrong for the Diamondbacks.

Fortunes reversed for both clubs on Saturday night at Petco Park. San Diego starter Dinelson Lamet looked uncomfortable, giving up four runs in 2.1 innings before leaving with an apparent injury in the 3rd inning of a 10-1 loss to Arizona.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Lamet's fastball velocity, usually in the 97 MPH range, was off by a few ticks and his typically dominant slider didn't have the same bite. Usually a strikeout machine, Lamet's only punchout was of opposing pitcher Merrill Kelly.

Lamet will be evaluated again in the coming days to see exactly what's going on. After he left Nabil Crismatt was asked to take one for the team. He went 3.0 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits.

Kelly didn't need all that support because he was pretty darn good. He tossed 6.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts, giving up just five hits (all singles). The Padres finally broke through in the 9th inning on an RBI single by Wil Myers to avoid getting shut out.

This result snaps a pair of long streaks. The Padres had won eight straight at home but even more impressively, the Diamondbacks had lost 24 in a row on the road, a Major League record. The Padres can still win the series on Sunday afternoon when Yu Darvish gets the start against Zac Gallen.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.