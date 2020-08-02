Padres Lose 1st Series of 2020

Even at Coors Field an 8-run deficit is a little much to overcome.

The Padres fell behind 9-1 and lost to the Rockies 9-6 on Sunday, suffering their first 2-game losing streak and series loss of the 2020 season.

Starter Zach Davies was pretty good by mile-high standards. The right-hander gave up three runs on four hits in 5.0 innings but was down 3-0 when he left because the San Diego offense took a while to wake up. In the 6th inning Manny Machado doubled to deep left field to score Jake Cronenworth and cut the lead to 3-1 and it looked like another back-and-forth game was about to start.

But once again, it was the San Diego bullpen that got picked on. Lefty Tim Hill came on to pitch the 6th and got two outs before Daniel Murphy singled and Ryan McMahon hit a quintessential Coors Field home run. Hill ran a fastball in a couple of inches off the plate. McMahon didn't quite get it on the barrel but the ball still flew out to left-centerfield, more than 400 feet away, to put the Rockies on top 5-1.

The Rockies got four more in the 7th inning against Javy Guerra and Padres fans will find it in no way surprising that Charlie Blackmon drove in two of them with a double. Blackmon had two more hits to pad his .325 lifetime average against the Friars.

Down 9-1 in the 8th inning the Padres made it a little interesting. Machado drove in his second run of the game with a single to plate Fernando Tatis Jr. After Tommy Pham singled and Greg Garcia walked Wil Myers smacked a bases-clearing triple off the right field wall and the lead was cut to 9-5. If you're within a grand slam of tying the game, you have a chance in Denver.

San Diego scored again when Ty France's grounder brought in Josh Naylor but that's as close as they could come.

The Friars are 6-4 and sit one game back of the Rockies in the National League West, but 1/6 of the way through the season they're very much in control of a playoff spot. On Monday they start a 3-game series against the Dodgers at Petco Park with a couple of aces on the mound. Chris Paddack gets the start against Walker Buehler.