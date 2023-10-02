Padres “Leadership Team” to Stay Intact in 2024; What Does That Mean for Manager Bob Melvin?

In a year where the Padres were on the short list of teams expected to contend for a World Series title ... a year they set a franchise record with a $270-plus-million payroll ... they missed the playoffs. Reports abounded about dysfunction up and down the organization.

The morning after the Friars season ended, team chairman Peter Seidler put an end to speculation potential changes in the front office by issuing a statement lending a vote of confidence to the current structure of the organization:

“We entered 2023 with expectations that we would build on last year’s NLCS appearance and contend for a World Series Championship. We fell short of that goal. The Padres organization will learn from this season and emerge in 2024 with the pieces in place to compete for San Diego’s first World Series title. Our current leadership team continues to have my full support, and I have asked them to perform a thorough assessment of our organization, beginning today. We will make the changes necessary to play championship-caliber baseball for our extraordinary fans in 2024.” Peter Seidler, Padres Chairman

So, that means the higher ups, including Preller and CEO Erik Greupner are going to get a chance to fix what went wrong in 2023. What we don't know?

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Is manager Bob Melvin a part of the "leadership team?" And if he is, does he want to keep that position?

This has been a trying year for one of the most respected skippers in the game. While he and Preller publicly say their relationship is workable there are plenty of folks around the organization who believe they simply can't get along well enough to keep working together and yield positive results. Melvin is under contract for one more year and it's not common practice to allow a "lame duck" coach to enter the final year of a deal, meaning the Padres are very likely going to have to either extend him or fire him.

The Giants are likely hoping for the latter.

San Francisco has already dismissed Gabe Kapler and every indication under the sun suggests they would leap at the chance to hire Melvin, a Bay Area native who went to Cal and played multiple seasons for the Giants. For Padres fans, this might be a serious case of deja-vu. After the 2006 season the club let Bruce Bochy go then watched him win three World Series title with the Giants.

Bochy had a fantastic working relationship with GM Brian Sabean. Melvin gets along well with current Giants GM Farhan Zaidi, who was win the A's front office when Melvin was winning against all odds in Oakland.

The next few days will very likely reveal the exact nature of the relationship between Melvin and Preller, and whether or not both men feel like they have a winning formula in America's Finest City.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.