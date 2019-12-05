Padres Land Tommy Pham, Deal Hunter Renfroe in Four-Player Trade

The Padres have been in need of players who can get on base consistently. They've also been in search of clarity in a crowded outfield.

A.J. Preller checked both off the list Thursday night.

According to multiple reports including USA Today's Bob Nightengale and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, San Diego traded for Tommy Pham and a minor leaguer, and sent Hunter Renfroe and No. 5 prospect Xavier Edwards to the Rays.

Pham, despite being four years older and with two fewer years of team control, provides an immediate upgrade over Renfroe. He played 123 games in left field for Tampa in 2019, and figures to be the every day option there for the Padres. He also made 94 appearances in center field in 2018.

Most importantly, Pham gives the team a much-needed boost at the plate. While Renfroe did belt 33 home runs (27 coming before the All-Star break), he also struck out 154 times. Pham had an on-base percentage of .369 in 2019, compared to Renfroe's mark of .289.

He also hit .248 against right-handed pitchers, another area of need for the Padres.

Pham gives the team a lift offensively across the board, with numbers that stack up favorably against Padres hitters. His batting average, hit total, stolen bases, RBI, OBP and OPS would have all been top-three for San Diego in 2019.

Tampa will also send a prospect to Petco Park, but poached one of San Diego's prized minor leaguers.

Xavier Edwards is a productive hitter with good speed at second base and shortstop. The emergence of 2019 first round pick C.J. Abrams, another middle infielder, may have made it easier to part with Edwards.