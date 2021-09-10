Padres Have a Bad Night in L.A.

Realistically, the Padres need to go at least 6-4 on their 10-game road trip through Los Angeles, San Francisco and St. Louis. Ideally, that means taking two of three from the Dodgers, splitting four with the Giants, and winning two of three against the Cardinals.

They're going to have to pick up the pace a bit.

In a scene that's played out far too often of late, San Diego's bats were ineffective in a 3-0 loss on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Making matters worse, the Friars suffered another injury to one of their best and most consistent players.

In the 3rd inning Jake Cronenworth took a pitch from Julio Urias straight to his left hand. The All-Star infielder was in obvious pain, grimacing as team medical personnel assessed the damage. Cronenworth stayed in the game but was replaced at shortstop an inning later by Ha-Seong Kim.

If Cronenworth is out for a prolonged period the Padres already anemic offense will be even more challenged. In their last three games they've played 27 innings and scored runs in exactly one of them (the eight run outburst in the 2nd inning on Wednesday against the Angels).

The rest of the San Diego lineup wasn't able to do anything against Urias, who threw 7.0 innings of shutout ball, allowing just three hits and striking out seven.

Joe Musgrove started for the Padres and was good enough to give his club a chance. Musgrove allowed a 2-run home run to Max Muncy in the bottom of the 3rd inning and a sacrifice fly that scored Will Smith in the 4th that made in 3-0. Joe went 6.0 innings and punched out seven but once again was a victim of no run support.

In the 8th inning the Padres had their best chance to score. Kim and Fernando Tatis Jr. had back-to-back singles with two outs, bringing Wil Myers to the plate as the tying run against Blake Treinen. Myers swung threw a slider about a foot and a half off the plate for strike three to end the threat.

The Reds also beat the Cardinals so Cincinnati is back in a tie with San Diego for the 2nd and final National League Wild Card spot.

So, it's up to Chris Paddack to even the series on Saturday night. He gets the start against Walker Buehler.

