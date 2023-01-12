Padres Go on Cruz Control, Agree With Veteran Slugger

The Padres didn't get as much production as they would have liked in the first full season of having a designated hitter in the National League. In 2023, they might get more than they hope.

San Diego is adding 7-time All-Star Nelson Cruz on a reported 1 year, $1 million contract. Until the middle of 2021 Cruz was one of the most feared sluggers in the game. Then he says he started having vision problems to to inflammation in his eye and his numbers dropped dramatically.

Cruz had surgery to fix the problem and hopes to be able to see the ball like he used to, which could lead to his power surging again. Cruz hit at least 32 home runs in seven straight full seasons before slumping to 10 last year in Washington. Now 42 years old, Cruz and fellow veteran Matt Carpenter (a left-handed bat who also figures to see time at DH) could combine to fix one of the few issues the Padres had to address over the off-season.

Although he did serve a 50-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, Cruz is regarded as a clubhouse favorite who embraces and nurtures young players. For the first half of the season in Washington he was locker mates with Juan Soto.

The deal will be made official after a physical. Padres also have a full 40-man roster so they'll need to make corresponding move to make room for Cruz.

