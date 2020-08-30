Padres Go All-In On 2020, Trade for Mitchy Four Bags

The Padres have one of the deepest minor league systems in baseball and they're dipping into it for a chance to win immediately.

On Sunday morning, San Diego added some serious pop to an already potent lineup, trading a pair of prospects to the Red Sox for Mitch Moreland. A 1st baseman by trade, the man fans affectionately call "Mitchy Four Bags" for his propensity to hit home runs in big spots will likely become the Padres primary designated hitter.

Although former Aztec Ty France has had some nice games as a DH, the Friars haven't gotten consistent production from that lineup spot this year (aside from the games Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado have the role to get a rest on defense). Moreland, who's 34 years old, is having arguably his best big league season.

At the time of the trade, the left-handed slugger was Boston's leader in home runs (eight), RBI (21), batting average (.328), on-base (.430) and slugging percentage (.746). His 1.177 OPS is 2nd in the Major Leagues, trailing only Washington phenom Juan Soto. So, the National League leader in team OPS just got even more dangerous.

To pull off the deal, Padres general manager, A.J. Preller, parted with infielder Hudson Potts (ranked the team's 16th-best prospect by MLB.com) and outfielder Jeisson Rosario (19th). Potts is a former 1st round pick who made it to AA last year as a 21-year-old. Rosario is a 20-year-old with tools who slashed .242/.372/.314 in his first full season and high-A Lake Elsinore last year.

Moreland is also extremely affordable. He's on a one-year, $2.5 million dollar deal right now and next year the Padres get a team option at $3 million with a $500,000 buyout.

This move comes just one day after they sent OF prospect Edward Olivares and a player to be named later to Kansas City for veteran reliever Trevor Rosenthal.

At 20-15 the Padres are two games ahead of the Rockies for a guaranteed playoff spot. With moves like this Preller is showing the rest of baseball he expects this club to not just make the post-season for the first time since 2006, but play more than a few games in October.

