Padres, Giants Hopeful for Sunday Doubleheader

On Friday a positive COVID-19 test in the San Francisco Giants organization forced the Padres and Giants to postpone a pair of games. It's possible their break will not be a long one.

After contact tracing and testing of members of both teams, MLB is hopeful that it's safe for the series to resume. The Friars and Giants are expected to play a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park.

That still leaves one game that needs to be made up but no date for that one has been announced. The most likely scenario would be to play it during the final 3-game series of the regular season when the Friars visit the Bay Area.

Possible reasons for allowing the teams to resume so quickly (as opposed to the Marlins and Cardinals, who both missed more than a week after suffering coronavirus outbreaks) are the result that shut the series down was a false positive or contact tracing found nobody else contracted the virus.