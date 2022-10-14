Padres Fans Flock to Caffe Adesso to Get Their Cup of Joe Before Playoff Game

San Diego has been buzzing with excitement all week about the Padres’ first home playoff games in 16 years.

Perhaps nowhere more than at Caffe Adesso in Alpine, the coffee shop owned by “No-No” Joe Musgrove’s mom.

A steady stream of customers stopped by Friday morning, many of them Padres fans looking to get their day started off right, with a cup of Joe.

Brianna Johnson went to Grossmont High School with the star pitcher and said it’s been fun to watch his star rise.

“It’s amazing. He was a good athlete. He was very dedicated to sports,” Johnson said.

She said she’s confident her former classmate will help lead the team to victory.

“They’re gonna make it,” she said. “They’re gonna go all the way.”

Fellow Padres fan – and Caffe Adesso regular – Tina Dyke echoed that prediction.

“I think we can do it with our pitching and our hitting and, I don’t know, I think we’ve got the vibe and the crowd. The crowd’s gonna totally help,” Dyke said.

Friday’s first customer at Caffe Adesso will be in that crowd.

“I get a chai latte with two shots,” he said. “Gotta get fired up for it.”