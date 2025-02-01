San Diego Padres

Padres FanFest 2025 opens Petco Park to experience the field of dreams

“I think I’m ready to go out there and put on a uniform right now and go play (for the fans). It’s special to see how much they support us," Padres third baseman Manny Machado said.

By M.G. Perez

Bodhi King, 2, ran the bases on the field in Petco Park, ending at home plate on Feb. 1, 2025.
M.G. Perez

The annual San Diego Padres FanFest event draws thousands of people to Petco Park for a day of fun on the field.

"This is the number one Padres fan, and a future Padre," said Lisa Ramirez, nodding toward her 3-year-old son, Angel, whom she held in one arm. In her other arm, she had her 6-month-old daughter, Adeline, who has already been to two Padres games.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

At the crack of dawn on Saturday, the Ramirez family joined hundreds of other season ticket holders waiting in long lines to be among the first people in the gates for this year's FanFest. She has followed the team since she was a child.

(We've gone) up and down (with the team)," Ramirez said. "We are die-hard fans. We’re here for the good and bad."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Lisa Ramirez (center) holds her two young children as she waits in line with friends to get into the FanFest 2025 at Petco Park.
Lisa Ramirez (center) holds her two young children as she waits in line with friends to get into the FanFest 2025 at Petco Park.

The annual event, sponsored by the Padres, is free but required reservations and a code to enter. Gates opened at 9 a.m. Saturday for season ticket holders. An hour later, hundreds of additional fans with reservations were allowed in to the festival.

Once inside, much of the stadium was open to the public, including the team dugout where fans took photos with their cellphones. The field was cordoned off, allowing anyone to run the bases and "score" at home plate.

Local

traffic Jan 28

All lanes of eastbound SR-52 in Kearny Mesa to close this weekend: Caltrans

Things to do Jan 31

Things to do this weekend: San Diego Restaurant Week, Padres FanFest and more

Chris Noveno of Chula Vista let his young daughter, Lillian, run the field.

Noveno said, “I was on the fence about coming today. I asked her, 'Do you want to go to FanFest?' And she was like, 'yeah!'"

Later in the afternoon, fans were able to meet players and some of the Padre management team in a community forum. Manny Machado, the third baseman, took time to thank the fans for being there.

“I think I’m ready to go out there and put on a uniform right now and go play (for the fans). It’s special to see how much they support us," Machado said.

Padres fans were allowed into the team dugout to take photos during FanFest 2025.
Padres fans were allowed into the team dugout to take photos during FanFest 2025.

Petco Park has always been considered a field of dreams come true for players who made it to the baseball major leagues. Many of their devoted fans got their chance to feel the thrill of victory for a moment, being on the field instead of in the stands.

“My dad was a Padre fan before and still is to this day," Matthew Naslund of La Mesa said. "While they (the Padres) can be frustrating at times, I’ve grown up watching them, and it’s just an amazing team."

Ari Ibarra brought his mother to FanFest from their home in Otay Mesa. They are both lifelong fans.

"(Baseball) brings the whole community together. Once the Chargers left, baseball is all we had. Of course, with the whole ownership thing going on, I just hope the team perseveres," Ibarra said. 

The team and the field are important to Ramirez, who reflected on a possibility for the future of her young son.

“My wildest dreams are for him to be a Padre (someday). For us to stay season ticket holders and come watch him at Petco," she said.

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresPetco Park
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us