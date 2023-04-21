Padres Fall Apart Late in Blowout Loss to Diamondbacks

Fernando Tatis Jr. got his first hit since October 2, 2021. Xander Bogaerts doubled and has reached base in all 22 games he's played in a Padres uniform. Seth Lugo struck out six in 6.0 innings, allowing just two runs. Ha-Seong Kim made some stellar defensive plays at 2nd base.

Pretty much everything else stunk for the Padres on Friday night in Arizona.

The Friars mustered just two hits and struck out 13 times, 11 of them by Arizona starter Zac Gallen, in a 9-0 loss at Chase Field. It's the third time San Diego has been shut out in the last week.

The game was close for a while thanks to another solid start by Lugo. The lead was 2-0 in the bottom of the 8th inning. That's when Luis Garcia and Reiss Knehr imploded. They combined to allow seven runs (five by Garcia, who recorded just one out) and dispel any thoughts of a dramatic comeback.

San Diego fails to get back to the .500 mark but they have another emotional boost coming on Saturday. Joe Musgrove returns to make his first start of the season against Merrill Kelly.

