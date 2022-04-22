Padres Drop Series Opener Against Dodgers

The San Diego Padres 4-game win streak came to end Friday night at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers hit 3 home runs and used 6 pitchers to hold the Padres batters in check during a 6-1 victory.

With the win the Dodgers improved their National League West best record to 10-3, while the Padres dropped to 9-6.

The Padres scored the games first run when Jurickson Profar trotted home on a fielders choice ground ball by Wil Myers.

The 1-0 lead disappeared in the 5th inning, when Nick Martinez gave up solo home runs to Mookie Betts and Max Muncy, giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.

Betts hit his second home run of the game in the 9th inning to cap the scoring. Betts entered the game batting under .200.

The Padres had just 4 hits in the game and struck out 10 times.

The two teams continue to the 3-game series Saturday at Petco Park.