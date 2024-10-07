NLDS Padres-Dodgers playoff game gets testy when Dodger Stadium fans throw objects on the field

In the 6th inning of game 2 of the National League Division Series, Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Dodger pitcher Jack Flaherty exchanged verbal barbs across the diamond at each other.

The exchange went on for a few minutes and continued when Machado took his position near the Dodgers dugout.

"I mean things happen between the lines, just going back and forth," said Machado when asked about the verbal sparring. "He's competing for his team, I'm trying to get a pick hit for mine. This is the beauty of post-season baseball, right."

In the 7th inning, the tension between Padre players and Dodger players switched to tension between Padre players and Dodger fans.

The game was delayed for nearly 10 minutes when Dodgers fans threw beer and objects on the field, including two baseballs that were thrown in the direction of left fielder Jurickson Profar.

"A hostile environment," Padres manager Mike Shildt said. "What I got out of it was a bunch of dudes that showed up in front of a big, hostile crowd with stuff being thrown at them and said, 'We're going to talk with our play. We're not going to back down -- we're going to elevate our game, we're going to be together and we're going to take care of business."

"I mean it's not ideal, it's not right, you can hurt someone with a baseball" said Machado.

Profar, who was visibly upset on the field and sought out umpires to help him, said "I felt safe, but you still don't do that."

Eventually, the umpires and stadium security escorted Padre players near the infield and way from fans, while the situation de-escalated. Numerous Padre players said the incident fired up and united the team.

"It's crazy when they threw stuff on the field, we got together as team and I feel like we got even more closer. People might say, 'Oh he's just saying that,' but no I actually felt something different," said a reflective Xander Bogaerts after the game.

The Padres won the game 10-2, tying the series at one game apiece.Game 3 and 4 are Tuesday and Wednesday at Petco Park, game 5 would be Friday at Dodger Stadium, if needed.