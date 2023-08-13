Padres disastrous season continues with another come-from-ahead loss to Diamondbacks

Entering this weekend's 3-game series in Arizona the Diamondbacks had lost eight straight games and 24 of their previous 31. They were in free fall. Then they played the Padres.

It's just what they needed to get back on track.

After a 10-5 loss to open the set the Diamondbacks came back with two straight wins, the last one a come-from-behind 5-4 win on Sunday that dropped the Padres 5.5 games back in the National League Wild Card chase and underscored yet another late-inning meltdown from a San Diego team that simply cannot win a close game.

The Friars scored three times in the 1st inning against rookie Brandon Pfaadt, who came into the start with an 0-6 record and a 7.15 ERA. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Jake Cronenworth all had RBI hits in the opening frame. But, instead of delivering a knockout blow to a youngster who has yet to find his big league footing, the scoring dried up. Pfaadt got through 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts and did not allow another run.

That inability to pile on has been an issue all season and it would bit the Friars again on Sunday.

Seth Lugo started and was pretty good, allowing two runs in 5.0 innings. Nick Martinez worked a scoreless 6th and went back out for the 7th, something he's done plenty of times in his career. It didn't work out. Jace Peterson led off with a walk. Leadoff walks are NEVER good for the pitcher. Martinez left a pitch up and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ripped it into the left field seats for a game-tying 2-run homer.

In the 8th, the Diamondbacks loaded the bases on two singles and an intentional walk. With one out Alek Thomas did something the Padres usually fail miserably at: he got the run home. Thomas lofted a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Christian Walker with the go-ahead run. The way the Padres listless offense handles losing leads it was also the winning run.

From the moment the DBacks tied it up the only two baserunners the Friars could get were on walks. Everything else was a strikeout or a routine play. The Padres come home for 10 straight at Petco Park, which right now feels more like The Alamo. They get three against Baltimore, four against the Diamondbacks, and three more against Miami. The Orioles have the best record in the American League while Arizona and the Marlins are both ahead of the Padres in the Wild Card race.

This will be their last chance to assert themselves as playoff contenders. If they don't, it won't matter how many games are left in the season. They won't be playing October baseball.

